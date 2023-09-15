West tries to turn everything upside down on topic of Russia-Ukraine talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A real conspiracy is emerging around the issue of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, attempts to "turn everything upside down" are made, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There is a real conspiracy around the issue of the so-called negotiations and attempts to turn everything upside down through pseudo-diplomacy," the top Russian diplomat said at a roundtable discussion on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

"Just as it happened at the beginning of the Ukrainian events, which for many years were prioritized by our Western colleagues, first of all the US and the UK. They invested billions of dollars in the Ukrainian opposition and brought it to power through an unconstitutional bloody coup," Lavrov added.