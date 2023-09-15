Washington’s hope of Russian economic collapse futile — ambassador

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Out of despair or delusion, the US government has been inventing new ways to destroy the Russian economy, but its attempts will fail, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Friday, commenting on another wave of anti-Russian sanctions.

"Washington, once again, has ramped up its futile efforts to destroy Russian economy. Either out of despair, or because of illusions, the US authorities fanatically invent new measures to harm our country," the Russian embassy quoted Antonov as saying on its Telegram channel.

The ambassador reiterated that Russia has already been under "thousands of illegal unilateral restrictions," which, however, have not been effective in causing the Russian economy to collapse.

"Russia’s fast adaptation to new realities irritates our ill-wishers. Its inconvenience for the U.S Government is confirmed not only by the Bretton Woods Institutions’ current estimates, but also by their future projections. Even journalists close to the White House acknowledge with disappointment that Russian economy stands firmly on its feet despite all the "blitzkrieg" attempts," the diplomat added.

Antonov went on to say that Russia "will never cease to defend its national interests while firmly upholding the principles of equality and indivisibility of security in international relations."

"It’s high time Washington realized that the spiral of sanctions will lead nowhere," he said.

The US expanded its anti-Russian sanctions on September 14, adding almost 70 individuals and 100 companies to its blacklists. According to the US administration, the new restrictions are aimed against Russia’s financial institution, defense industry and elites linked to them.