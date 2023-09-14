No military personnel, heavy weapons deployed at ZNPP — Russian envoy to Vienna

VIENNA, September 15. /TASS/. No military personnel or heavy weapons were ever deployed at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"No attacks have ever been carried out from the ZNPP territory. No heavy weapons or ammunition have ever been deployed there. There are also no military personnel that could be used for attacks from the power plant. We made concrete steps that pose no threat to the power plant itself or to its personnel on protection of the most sensitive structures, system and components from attacks or sabotage," the diplomat said during the IAEA Board of Governors session.

He noted that the IAEA Secretariat confirms this information.

Previously, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi presented the pillars of ZNPP’s nuclear safety. In his opinion, the power plant must not be used for attacks or as a shelling target.