Ukrainian unmanned boat destroyed during attack on Samum hovercraft in Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Samum hovercraft of the Russian Black Sea Fleet via an unmanned speedboat, but the attack was repelled, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"At about 16:30 on September 14, the Ukrainian armed forces made an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet Samum hovercraft via an unmanned speedboat in Black Sea waters," the Ministry said, underscoring that "the enemy unmanned speedboat was destroyed using ship’s onboard armament."

Earlier today, the Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems on duty downed 11 Ukrainian drones over Crimea. Later, the ministry reported that Ukraine attempted to attack the Sergey Kotov patrol ship with five unmanned speedboats, but the attack was repelled. Later, the Ministry reported that the naval aviation destroyed another unmanned speed boat in Black Sea waters.