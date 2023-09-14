Putin gives special gift to Kim Jong Un — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have commemorated their meeting with an exchange of rifles, with the Russian head of state also presenting his guest with a spacesuit glove, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists replying to a question by TASS.

"President Putin gave the DPRK leader a glove from a spacesuit which has been in space several times and a domestically made rifle of the highest quality," the Kremlin official said. According to him, Kim also gave Putin a "rifle made by North Korean craftsmen."

"There were also other presents," Peskov noted but did not specify which ones. He admitted that the Kremlin very seldom talks about top-level gifts.

On September 13, Putin and Kim met at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region where they became acquainted with its infrastructure and held talks. Interaction took place both with the participation of their respective delegations and in a one-on-one format discussing economic cooperation, humanitarian issues, the situation in the region and other subjects.

During the DPRK leader’s previous visit to Russia when he met with Putin in Vladivostok in 2019, the two leaders also exchanged gifts. Kim gave Putin a Korean sword "representing the people’s strength and soul." The Russian leader gifted his counterpart with a Cossack saber as well as a set of tea glasses with holders which Russians traditionally associate with rail travel, something the North Korean leader could use on his long-distance train trips.