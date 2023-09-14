Russian forces hit two Ukrainian command centers in DPR — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian army over the past 24 hours hit two command centers of Ukraine’s 100th Territorial Defense Brigade and 15th Regiment of the National Guard, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the areas of Serebryanka and Krasny Liman of the Donetsk People's Republic, two command centers of Ukraine’s 100th Territorial Defense Brigade and 15th National Guard Regiment were hit. In the area of Trudovoye, in the Zaporozhye Region, a Ukrainian ammunition depot was destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.

In one day, the operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery units of the Russian armed forces struck the enemy’s manpower and military equipment in 143 areas. A P-18 air target tracking and detection radar was destroyed near the village of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.