MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian troops have disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian troops near Staromayorskoye and north of Nikolskoye, said Oleg Chekhov, the spokesman for the Russian battle group East.

"Ukraine’s troop rotation attempts in the areas of Staromayorskoye and north of Nikolskoye have been thwarted by artillery fire. Vehicles and manpower were destroyed. A Ukrainian radar near the Oktyabr state farm was wiped out," he said in a video uploaded to the Russian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel published on Thursday.

He added that the group's forward units had repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Novomayorskoye and Novodonetskoye. A Ukrainian armored vehicle was hit with a drone. More than half of the advancing troops were eliminated. Some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered. Two Ukrainian attacks in the area of Priyutnoye were also rolled back. The enemy retreated, suffering losses in manpower.

"In the course of counter-battery warfare the Russian forces destroyed an anti-tank gun Rapira in the area of Poltavka, mortar crews in the areas of Novodarovka, Novomikhailovka and Vodyanoye. A Lancet barrage munition destroyed an FH70 towed howitzer near Yelizavetovka. Air strikes hit the locations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the areas of Staromayorskoye, Novodonetskoye and Urozhaynoye and an ammunition depot in Novomikhailovka," Chekhov said.