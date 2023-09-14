Ukrainian army shells borderline Belgorod Region about 140 times in 24 hours — governor

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the borderline Belgorod Region about 140 times over a 24-hour period, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky District, 26 artillery shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka, three at the village of Zhuravlyovka and six artillery shells each at the villages of Naumovka and Nekhoteyevka. Also in Zhuravlyovka, three rounds of fragmentation munitions were dropped from drones as well as one round of fragmentation munitions [was dropped] on the village of Solntsevka. There are no casualties or destruction in any of the villages," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, two shells from a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) were fired at the outskirts of the village of Urazovo in the Valuysky Municipal District, which resulted in no casualties, but windows were shattered at two community social facilities.

In that district, Ukrainian tube artillery shelled the village of Verigovka with two recorded strikes; 11 mortar shells were fired at the village of Dolgoye in the Veydelevsky District; and a Russian air defense system shot down a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the village of Tulyanka in the Belgorodsky District.

The governor clarified that a drone dropped a round of fragmentation munitions on the Plotvyanka farming community in the Volokonovsky District; 13 and 2 mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Gorkovsky and the village of Mokraya Orlovka, respectively; and 10 mortar shells were fired at the Grayvoron border checkpoint in the Grayvoronsky Municipal District with no casualties or destruction.

According to Gladkov, the town of Shebekino was shelled by artillery: 16 strikes were recorded, the outer walls of an eating establishment were damaged as well as those of an administrative and service building at an industrial enterprise. Also, seven mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda and six mortar shells each were fired at the Maryino farming community and the village of Belyanka, destroying an earth-moving machine working near the border.

"One round of fragmentation ordnance was dropped from a UAV in the village of Murom. There were no consequences. The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled from a grenade-thrower and a mortar with 10 grenade strikes and five mortar shells recorded. There are no casualties or destruction," the governor wrote.