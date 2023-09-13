Russian planes destroy three Ukrainian crewless boats in Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation has detected and destroyed three Ukrainian uncrewed boats, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"On September 13, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval planes spotted and destroyed three uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian armed forces," the Defense Ministry said.

In the early hours of September 13, Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at a ship repair yard in Sevastopol, 7 of which were intercepted by air defense systems. Also, the Ukrainian military attacked a detachment of the Black Sea Fleet ships with 3 uncrewed boats that were destroyed by the patrol ship The Vasily Bykov. The Ukrainian cruise missiles hit 2 ships under repair. The Defense Ministry later said that the ships would be fully restored and rejoin their fleets.