Sergey Lavrov redirects question on anti-DPRK sanctions to UN Security Council

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov redirected the question on sanctions against DPRK to the UN Security Council.

"We did not declare sanctions against North Korea. The sanctions were declared by the Security Council. Thus, you should contact the Security Council, and we will develop an equal, fair cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," Lavrov said, answering a question from reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The sanctions, imposed against North Korea by the UN Security Council, include numerous measures, including an embargo on gas shipments and restrictions on export of oil products. It is prohibited to by seafood, textile, coal, iron ore, other raw materials and minerals, and to export workforce. These restrictions were supposed to strip DPRK of over 90% of income from export of raw materials and goods.