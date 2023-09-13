Kiev uses British missiles Storm Shadow to attack Sevastopol shipyard — Sky News

LONDON, September 13. /TASS/. British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used by Ukraine in an attack on the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in Sevastopol, the Sky News TV channel said with reference to Western and Ukrainian officials.

As Sky News remarked, the First Sea Lord of Great Britain, head of the Royal Navy Admiral Ben Key, answering journalists' questions at an international arms exhibition in London, did not confirm the use of Storm Shadow in Ukraine’s attack on the Sevastopol shipyard, but pointed out that these actions showed what could be achieved with innovative approaches and a willingness to take risks.

As the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier, Ukraine’s ten cruise missiles attacked a shipyard in Sevastopol at night. Seven were intercepted by air defense systems. The Ukrainian forces also used three uncrewed boats against a detachment of Black Sea Fleet ships in the Black Sea. The patrol ship The Vasily Bykov destroyed all uncrewed boats. The enemy cruise missiles hit two ships undergoing repairs. The Defense Ministry said both ships would be repaired and rejoin their fleets.

Sevastopol’s Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev said earlier that, according to preliminary data, the city had come under a missile attack that caused a fire in the area of the southern harbor. Emergency response services are working in the southern part of the Ordzhonikidze shipyard. As a result of the attack, 24 people were injured. Four of them are in moderate condition.

In May, the then British defense secretary, Ben Wallace, confirmed that London had transferred Storm Shadow missiles with a range of about 250 kilometers to Ukraine. The Russian embassy in Britain has not yet commented to TASS on reports that Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack on the Sevastopol shipyard. Earlier, the embassy said that the supply of ever more long-range weapons to the Kiev authorities showed that London was openly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.