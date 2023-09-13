Russia, North Korea have many joint projects, including in transport sector — Putin

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea intend to expand cooperation in transport, agriculture and other sectors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program following the talks with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We have a lot of interesting projects <…> including in transportation, logistics, meaning railways, and highways, meaning the resumption of the seaport’s work where a logistics triangle may be created with a railway, a port and a highway to China. The volume of transportation may be increased multi-fold here," he said.

Putin added that he also discussed agriculture development with Kim Jong Un, noting that Moscow "has something to offer" in this regard. "We also provide humanitarian assistance to the country, but apart from humanitarian assistance there is a possibility to simply work on equal terms," the Russian president stressed.