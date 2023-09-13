North Korea’s Kim to visit Vladivostok, Komsomolsk-on-Amur next, says Putin

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, currently on an official visit to Russia, will also travel to Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East following talks at the Vostochny Spaceport, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in an interview with Rossiya-1 television on Wednesday.

"A busy itinerary awaits the [North Korean] leader. He will [leave] here for Komsomolsk-on-Amur where he will visit factories that make aircraft, both civilian jets and warplanes. And later, he will travel to Vladivostok <…> where the Pacific Fleet’s capabilities will be demonstrated to him," the Russian president said.

In addition, Putin continued, the agenda will include "a number of environmental and educational events." "He (Kim - TASS) should visit the Far Eastern Federal University. He will tour some facilities at the Academy of Sciences and a lab that specializes in marine biology," the Russian leader said.

Kim is visiting Russia at Putin’s invitation. Earlier today, the two leaders held talks at the Vostochny Spaceport with their accompanying delegations followed by a one-on-one meeting. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that the summit would be a one-day event.