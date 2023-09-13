Visiting North Korean leader expresses keen interest in rocket technology, Putin says

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear on Wednesday that Moscow stands ready to help North Korea build space satellites.

"This is why we are visiting here (the Vostochny Spaceport - TASS). The North Korean leader (Kim Jong Un - TASS) has expressed a strong interest in rocket technology, and they (North Korea - TASS) are also seeking to develop space exploration capabilities," Putin told reporters, adding that the visiting North Korean delegation will have the opportunity to tour Russia’s latest space facilities.

When asked ahead of his negotiations with Kim whether the leaders would discuss defense cooperation, Putin said: "We will discuss every issue without any rush; we have the time." The Russian president also recalled what a warm reception Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had been given during his recent visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.