Denmark denies entry to Russian deputy health minister — embassy

STOCKHOLM, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay, who planned to attend a World Health Organization (WHO) event in Copenhagen, has been denied entry to Denmark, the Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on Tuesday.

"Copenhagen is hosting a WHO regional conference on September 12-14. Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay was supposed to take part in this event. However, he was denied entry to Denmark at Kastrup Airport," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The embassy slammed the Danish authorities for "flagrantly violating their obligation to ensure unimpeded access to WHO events in Denmark for officials from the WHO member states, including Russia, bearing in mind the fact that the WHO Regional Office for Europe is located in Copenhagen."

The embassy stressed that it will demand that the Danish authorities "provide explanations and apologies following the incident."