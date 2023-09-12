Ukraine lost up to 230 troops near Artyomovsk, Novodruzhevsk over past week — LPR head

LUGANSK, September 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost up to 230 troops as killed and wounded over the past week while attempting to break through Russian positions the Novodruzhevsk - Grigorovka and Artyomovsk - Kleshcheyevka areas, said Leonid Pasechnik, the interim head of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

"Over the past week, Ukrainian armed formations made a number of unsuccessful attempts to cross the separation line. The enemy's attempts to break through to our forward positions in the Novodruzhevsk-Grigorovka and Artyomovsk-Kleshcheyevka areas ended with the loss of up to 230 personnel as killed and wounded," he said on Telegram.

He added that motorized rifle units, supported by UAV specialists and artillery units hit the following targets: 22 artillery and mortars, more than 15 recoilless guns, ATGMs, machine guns and grenade launchers, 2 armored vehicles, 8 Humvee-type vehicles and 8 ammunition depots.

Specialists of electronic warfare and air defense systems repelled 28 attempts to cross LPR airspace. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 40 drones.