Russia’s Natural Resources Minister receives Kim Jong-un in Primorye Region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov has received North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Khasan station in the Primorye Region, the ministry said in a statement.

"Chairman of the Russian-North Korean Intergovernmental Commission, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov received the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [Kim Jong-un] at the Khasan station in the Primorye Region," the statement said.

Kozlov wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia and North Korea have been good friends for 75 years. "All these years we have been supporting and helping each other not only as neighbors, but also as close partners," Kozlov added.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un will take place in the coming days. The North Korean Central News Agency also announced Kim Jong-un's upcoming visit to Russia. The North Korean state radio Voice of Korea reported that Kim Jong-un left Pyongyang in the afternoon of September 10 on a special train for a visit to Russia.