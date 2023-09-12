Putin envisions self-sufficient future for Russia where 'soul of its people' preserved

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia's future lies in national self-sufficiency but without isolation and in preserving the "soul," or national spirit, of its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is taking place in Vladivostok on September 10-13.

"Our future depends on us," Putin pointed out. "Scientists are working on developing new inventions, industrialists are engaged in manufacturing material things, the agricultural sector [is engaged in producing food]<...>, cultural figures are creating images that support our core values," the president enumerated. "All of this should lead to our country achieving self-sufficiency, including in the area of security and defense," he emphasized.

"But this does not mean isolation," the head of state stressed. Rather, "it means that, together with our partners and friends [around the world], <...> we will work on developing our own country and make it even stronger," Putin underscored.

According to the president, there is an imperative necessity to "preserve the soul of Russia, of our multinational and multi-confessional people." "This humanitarian component, together with science and education, together with real [bricks-and-mortar] production, will form the basis on which the country will move forward," the Russian president emphasized.

The head of state pointed to the success Russia has achieved despite the pressure of Western sanctions. "After all, what did they (the collective West - TASS) expect: that our financial system would crumble, the economy would collapse, enterprises would shut down, many thousands of workers would end up unemployed," Putin asked rhetorically. "In the end, nothing of the sort happened. According to the [national economic performance] results for last year, Russia is now ranked among the world’s top five economies. We have every chance to continue to move forward on this path," the president added.

Putin pointed out that unemployment in Russia currently stands at 3%, and also that, although "inflation has gone up a bit," for the first time in several years real disposable income has increased slightly; "it's a modest income [level], but it’s the right trend." "Russia not only has [everything it needs for] such a reliable, positive future, but this future is being secured by the [collective] efforts of our multinational people in its entirety," Putin concluded.