Putin instructs to prepare upgrade program for Far East energy system

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to prepare the power facilities development program in the Far East by 2050.

"I request the government in cooperation with our energy majors and the business community to prepare a program of power facilities development in the Far East. It should be designed for a long term, by 2050, to maximize economic capabilities of our Far Eastern territories," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The scale of projects implemented in the Far East requires a similar renovation for the Far Eastern energy system, the head of state said. "At the same time, conditions are indeed unique here to develop ecofriendly hydropower, nuclear and renewable power sector," Putin added.