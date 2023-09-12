Good to see citizens returning to Russia, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the return to Russia of people who fled abroad is a good trend.

"In our time we had 'deprived persons'. I haven't heard of 'returnees' yet, but the trend is good, we see it," the head of state said at a meeting with the moderators of the Eastern Economic Forum session. "This is very important - a sense of belonging, of understanding what is happening, of belonging to one's homeland," Putin pointed out.

"If some of the people who work in other places make a decision to come back and work here, to assert themselves here, to achieve and work for their country, it is very good," the head of state said.