Putin notes his friendship with Xi Jinping helps fostering Sino-Russian ties

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he has friendly personal and business ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with China’s Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on the sidelines of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He noted that China is traditionally participating in the EEF. "I had the pleasure to host here Chinese President Xi Jinping, he participated in person, spoke here, then took part via video link. Taking this opportunity, please convey my best regards to the Chinese president," Putin said.

The Russian leader stressed his friendly ties with Xi. "Both business and personal friendly relations. Undoubtedly, this helps fostering bilateral relations, transnational ties," the Russian president added.