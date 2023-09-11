Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 120 times over day

BELGOROD, September 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired more than 120 different types of ammunition at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Volokonovsky district, the outskirts of the Stariy village was shelled from mortars and grenade launchers 34 times. There was no casualties or damage. A mortar shell was fired on the outskirts of the village of Kiselev. <...> As a result of the shelling, the power line was damaged. It has now been restored," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the Yakovlevsky district, two enemy drones were shot down, and as a result, a fence in a private residential area was damaged by falling drone fragments. "In addition, a homemade explosive device was found. Bomb technicians and all operational services are working on the site," the governor pointed out.

The Ukrainian units fired four artillery shells at the village of Shchetinovka in the Belgorod Region. An explosive device was dropped from a drone in the village of Novosadovy, three explosive devices were dropped on the village of Krasny Khutor, and a Ukrainian drone was shot down in the village of Krutoy Log.

In the Borisovsky district, the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok came under mortar fire - there were nine casualties. In the Valuysky district, the Ukrainian units fired one mortar shell at the village of Kukuyevka, four mortar shells at the village of Dolgoe, and seven mortar shells at the village of Novopetrovka. Seven mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the Bairak village in the Graivoronsky district, three mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Dronovka, and 12 mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Bezymeno. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a drone dropped a shrapnel munition on the outskirts of the village of Prilesye.

In the Shebekinsky district, an aircraft-type drone was downed in the village of Krasnoye. Nine mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda, 12 each at the villages of Belyanka and Terezovka, seven mortar shells at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, and four grenade launchers at the Shebekino automobile checkpoint. On the morning of September 11, the village of Repyakhovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district was shelled by the Ukrainian units. There were no casualties. "Two private houses were damaged: windows, facades and fences, as well as a farm building. A commission is working on the spot to inspect and assess the damage," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.