MELITOPOL, September 11. /TASS/. Russian units have repulsed a Ukrainian attack on the village of Novomayorskoye in the Southern Donetsk area, destroying two units of the enemy's equipment, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia' movement, told TASS.

"The Ukrainian units stuck their noses in the outskirts of Novomayorskoye. There were three attempts to gain a foothold, all of them were thwarted, and the enemy was dispersed. During the retreat to the original positions, their losses increased due to our fire. The logic of these actions is unclear: they went out, left a number of people and at least two pieces of equipment, and came back," Rogov said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful counteroffensive attempts since June 4. The ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 66,000 servicemen and 7,600 units of various weapons over three months, failing to achieve its objectives in any direction. On September 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed.