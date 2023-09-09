Over 30 international experts invited by Russia’s Civic Chamber working in new regions

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. More than 30 international experts invited by the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation are working at elections in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, the head of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova told a briefing.

"As far as I know more than 30 international experts are currently in new regions at the invitation of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, who are getting acquainted with the course of the voting thoroughly, in detail," she said.