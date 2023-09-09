Russian CEC chief says inviting NATO representatives for monitoring election useless

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. NATO countries are trying to pursue an information war against Russia, which is why it is useless to invite representatives of the bloc for monitoring the election, the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova told a briefing.

"When NATO representatives, who almost wage war against us by supplying weapons, they <…> also try to pursue an information war against us when they say that the vote being held is a fiction <…> what I want to say is that inviting them personally for monitoring the election is useless," she said.