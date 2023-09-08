Putin congratulates Tajik leader Rakhmon on Tajikistan’s Independence Day

DUSHANBE, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon on the 32nd Anniversary of the republic’s Independence Day marked on September 9, the Tajik presidential press office said in a statement on Friday.

"Please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan," the Tajik press office quoted Putin as saying. "Your country is successfully advancing along the path of socio-economic development, playing a constructive role in resolving important issues on the regional and international agenda."

"Relations between Russia and Tajikistan are based on the principles of strategic partnership and alliance," the Russian president continued.

"Fruitful bilateral cooperation is expanding in various fields, and coordination of efforts within the framework of the CIS [the Commonwealth of Independent States], the CSTO [the Collective Security Treaty Organization], the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and other multilateral structures is yielding good results," the document stated.

Russian President Putin added: "I am convinced that the further enhancement of the entire range of Russian-Tajik ties fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening peace, security and stability in Central Asia."

"From the bottom of my heart I wish you, dear Emomali Sharifovich [Rakhmon], good health and success, and all the citizens of Tajikistan - well-being and prosperity," the statement from the official Tajik presidential press office’s website added.