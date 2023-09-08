Voting begins in Moscow with 100% of observers being present — HQ chief

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Voting began normally in the Russian capital on Friday, with observers being present in all polling stations, said Vadim Kovalev, head of the Public Headquarters for Election Monitoring in Moscow.

"As many as 100% of observers are present in polling centers. We can say with confidence that Moscow is observing [the voting]," he said.

According to Kovalev, all polling stations opened on time, and observers have already informed the headquarters online that voting began as usual and is in full compliance with election norms.

In all, 11,700 observers have undergone training in Moscow where voters will elect a mayor, local legislators and councilors in 13 municipalities on September 8-10.