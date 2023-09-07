Russia's top brass says North Korea capable of defending itself

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. North Korea is showing that it can ensure its defense, as it is conducting military exercises in response to provocations by the US, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said at an embassy reception marking the 75th anniversary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Despite the difficulties, the Korean people are coping with each and every challenge and threat and displaying readiness to ensure their defense capability," the military official said. "Drills on deflecting any potential act of aggression against the North Korean state are headed by DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea - TASS] Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un himself, as it was, for example, this August-September in response to provocative actions by the US and the Republic of Korea," he explained.

According to Fomin, Russia "aims to consistently expand multifaceted interaction with the DPRK which fully resonates with the two countries’ interests." "Undoubtedly, the visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to Pyongyang this July was very important for the bolstering of Russian-Korean ties," he stressed.