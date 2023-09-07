Early voting in Kherson Region preliminarily successful, election commission says

GENICHESK, September 7. /TASS/. The vote for delegates of the Kherson regional parliament and municipal councils has been deemed preliminarily successful, regional election commission chairwoman Marina Zakharova told journalists.

"Today, on September 7, the early vote in the Kherson Region ended. In all 14 municipal districts, in remote localities, as well as in those towns and villages located near the line of combat engagement and the municipal districts where a state of emergency was declared, the early voting was completed. We can already preliminarily announce that our elections were successful," she said.