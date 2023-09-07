Moscow values Pyongyang’s support for special op, condemnation of US — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates North Korea’s support for Russia’s special military operation and is grateful for condemning the US and its Western allies for igniting the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"We highly value Pyongyang’s firm support for the special military operation conducted by Russia, the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics’ independence and their subsequent accession together with the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to the Russian Federation, as well as the Korean leadership’s public condemnation of the current conflict’s main instigators - the US and the collective West," the senior Russian diplomat said at an embassy reception marking the 75th anniversary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Bogdanov noted the two countries’ invariable common aspiration to foster mutually beneficial cooperation. "Russian President Vladimir Putin and DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea - TASS] Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un are giving great personal attention to the bolstering of our bilateral ties," he added.