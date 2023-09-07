End of pandemic paves way for revitalization of Russia-DPRK ties — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. New opportunities for intensifying cooperation between Russia and the DPRK open up as the consequences of the Covid pandemic are overcome step by step, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said at a reception at the DPRK embassy on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the DPRK.

"Gradual elimination of the consequences of the pandemic opens good opportunities for revitalization of bilateral ties on many tracks, including that in practical areas," Bogdanov said.

This was well seen in Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s visit to Pyongyang on July 25-27, he added.