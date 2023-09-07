Over 50 observers from 28 countries to monitor elections in Russia — official

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. More than 50 international observers from 28 countries will work at the Russian Civic Chamber’s Monitoring Center, the agency's co-chairman Maxim Grigoryev said.

"Our work is accompanied by international experts who came here at our call and invitation. At the moment, 55 people from 28 countries have agreed to be experts in our elections," he said at the opening of the center.

According to him, the experts will come mainly from the countries of Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. "Practically from the whole world. They represent parliaments, executive authorities, political parties, public organizations. They are scientists, journalists, various experts," Grigoryev said. He thanked the people who were not afraid to come to Russia "in a situation of completely open pressure and information war against the country."

Russia’s Single Voting Day falls on September 10. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republics (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation. More than 4,000 election campaigns for various public offices are expected to take place across Russia’s 89 regions. As many as 21 regions will hold direct elections of top officials and 20 regions will vote on members of local legislative assemblies. The future holders of over 34,000 political offices will be determined.