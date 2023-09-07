Russia says its forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk People’s Republic

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 14 Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, destroying up to 110 enemy servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Zaporozhye area

The 14 Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye Region were repulsed near the settlements of Verbovoye and Rabotino. The ministry also said that Russian forces destroyed the following equipment in the Zaporozhye area: two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, an US-made M109 self-propelled howitzer, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika elf-propelled artillery system, a UK-made FH-70 howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 howitzer, as well as a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station for drone detection.

Donetsk area

The Russian army has repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka and Khimik in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"In the Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup South in cooperation with aviation and artillery repelled nine attacks of Ukrainian assault groups in the areas of Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka and Khimik of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost more than 320 men as killed and wounded," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian forces also lost one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, some Polish-made Krab howitzers, Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, two D-30 howitzers and a D-20 artillery gun.

Kupyansk area

Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 55 enemy troops.

"In the Kupyansk area, units of the battlegroup South operating jointly with aircraft and artillery repulsed four attacks of the Ukrainian army’s 95th air assault brigade and delivered a strike on the enemy’s positions near the settlement of Kislovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The enemy lost as many as 55 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles, three US-made M777 artillery systems and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

Krasny Liman area

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

"In the Krasny Liman area, coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup Center, strikes by army aircraft and artillery fire helped repell an attack by assault units of the Ukrainian 67th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said that the enemy’s losses in this area amounted to up to 60 servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks.

South Donetsk area

The Ukrainian army lost up to 180 men and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer south of Donetsk.

The battlegroup East in cooperation with army aviation and artillery inflicted fire damage on enemy units near Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"In the area of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an enemy attack was repelled and two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were wiped out. The losses of the enemy totaled up to 180 men, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, one Polish-made self-propelled Krab howitzer, two D-30 howitzers and one Giatsint howitzer," the ministry said.

Kherson area

The Russian armed forces destroyed three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the Pereyaslavsky Island, and the enemy lost up to 25 servicemen in the Kherson area over the past day.

"In the Kherson area, up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, as well as two US-made M777 artillery systems were destroyed. In addition, three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the 126th territorial defense brigade were destroyed on the Pereyaslavsky Island," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian S-300PS air defense missile launcher in the Zaporozhye Region and two of the enemy’s field ammunition depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"A launcher of the S-300PS air defense missile system was destroyed near the settlement of Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region. Field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade and 79th Airborne Assault Brigades were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Krasnoye and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that Russian operational-tactical and army aircraft, rocket troops and artillery hit Ukrainian military personnel and equipment in 117 areas.

Russian air defense forces intercepted 11 HIMARS rockets and a JDAM bomb and downed 41 Ukrainian drones.

"Air defense forces intercepted 11 HIMARS drones and a [GPS-]guided JDAM bomb," the ministry said. Also 41 Ukrainian drones were downed near the settlements of Belogorovka and Melovatka in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Spornoye and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region.