US theft of Russian assets shows risk of doing business with Washington — Russian diplomat

BISHKEK, September 7. /TASS/. US theft of Russian assets provokes utter resentment and demonstrates the inherent risk of doing business with Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

Commenting on US plans to re-appropriate seized Russian assets toward financing the Ukrainian armed forces, the senior Russian diplomat said: "The practice of stealing and seizing foreign property by a country that has made the inviolability of property the basis of its own development and day-to-day functioning provokes utter resentment. This should remind all economic players how risky doing business with the United States is," he said.

"So, as regards the reliability of the US jurisdiction for investment <…>, I recommend that everybody first of all recall these statements and intentions whenever they consider working with the Americans again," Ryabkov concluded.