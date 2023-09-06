US hasn’t given Russia written proposals for strategic stability dialogue — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The US has not provided Russia with specific written proposals on resuming the dialogue on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"Nothing on paper," the deputy minister said in response to a question on the subject. "We have discussed this verbally several times at different levels. We have not received any significant clarifications or significant 'additions' to what was said in that famous speech by [US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan], and, in fact, we did not expect any," he said.