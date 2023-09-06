Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 40 times over day

BELGOROD, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 40 rounds of ammunition at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Graivoronsky district, the enemy fired 14 mortar shells at the village of Kozinka. Unfortunately, one man died: he received injuries incompatible with life and passed away before the ambulance’s arrival. A woman was wounded: she received a mine blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her thighs. She has been taken to the hospital and is now receiving all necessary medical assistance," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian forces downed a Ukrainian drone in the Graivoronsky district’s Antonovka. As a result, a gas pipeline was damaged. The Ukrainian units also dropped shrapnel munition from a drone on Solntsevka and Klimovoye.

A Ukrainian quadcopter was downed in the Valuisky district’s Logachevka, and an airplane-type drone was shot down in Verigovka. In the Volokonovsky district, the Ukrainian units shelled Stariy from mortars three times. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the enemy fired two artillery munitions at the outskirts of Staroselye and six artillery munitions at the outskirts of Kolotilovka. The outskirts of Vyazovoye was shelled four times. "As a result, a power line was damaged. It has been restored," the governor pointed out.

In the Shebekinsky urban district, the enemy fired seven mortar shells at Novaya Tavolzhanka, three mortar shells at Sereda and Murom each, and one mortar shell at Mariyno.