Western envoys often ignore interests of countries they discuss at UNSC — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 5. /TASS/. Western envoys to the United Nations Security Council tend to ignore the interests of the countries that are the focus of discussion, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"The Council once again is seeing obstinate attempts to extend restrictions against the Central African Republic and Mali solely for the purpose of maintaining external pressure on them. The sovereign opinion of these countries, which are on the Security Council agenda and which have managed to achieve considerable success in terms of stabilizing the situation on their territories, was demonstratively ignored, as are their legitimate concerns," he said, adding that the UN Security Council is moving away from being a place for constructive discussion and negotiating.

"Instead of trying to find solutions to difficult problems, which requires time and a willingness to compromise, Western countries often opt for the easy route, provoking the use of the right to veto or abstention on documents," he said. "Another fresh example is the situation around the anti-Malian sanctions, when our persistent calls on those who initiated the draft to show a constructive approach and demonstrate wisdom were simply ignored. So, stop telling us about the colossal efforts you made here to agree to the resolution on Mali. These efforts were nothing but a complete disregard of this country’s concerns."

"I will let you in on a little secret. One of the Council’s permanent members said something during closed-door consultations: ‘We are the Security Council and we do what we want, but not as the country we are discussing wants.’ Isn’t this a manifestation of neocolonial approaches?’ he added.