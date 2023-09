DONETSK, September 5. /TASS/. A kindergarten in Donetsk came under shelling by Ukrainian troops for the second time during the day, the city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, said on Tuesday.

"During a shelling attack on the Kuibyshevsky district, a shell hit kindergarten No. 191 for the second time," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

This kindergarten came under shelling earlier in the day. Apart from that, Kulemzin said that one more kindergarten was damaged in the shelling attack.