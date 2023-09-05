Russia says its forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk People’s Republic

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled four attacks by Ukrainian assault units in the Donetsk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Donetsk area

The four attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the Donetsk area were repelled by units of the Battlegroup South, which acted in coordination with aircraft and artillery, and engaged the enemy near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Veseloye.

"The Ukrainian army lost up to 225 troops, who were either killed or wounded," the ministry said.

Apart from that, a drone control center was wiped out near the settlement of Pervomaiskoye in the DPR. Ukrainian forces also lost two armored vehicles, nine motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a Grad multiple launch rocket system.

Zaporozhye area

Russian forces repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region.

"In the Zaporozhye area, aircraft, artillery and heavy weapons of the Russian battlegroups repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region during the day," the ministry said.

A munitions depot of the Ukrainian 46th airborne brigade was wiped out near the settlement of Orekhovo in the Zaporozhye Region.

"Up to 170 Ukrainian troops were neutralized, three US-made M777 artillery systems and an M119 howitzer, a German-made Panzerhaubitze-2000 self-propelled artillery system, a UK-made FH-70 gun, a D-20 and a D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the ministry said.

Kupyansk area

Russia’s Battlegroup West neutralized up to 50 Ukrainian troops.

"In the Kupyansk area, the aviation and artillery of the Battlegroup West hit the enemy manpower and weapons near the settlements of Sinkovka, Peschanoye and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Up to 50 Ukrainian troops were neutralized, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed," the ministry said.

Krasny Liman area

Ukrainian forces lost up to 70 personnel and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery in the Krasny Liman area.

"Three attacks by assault units of Ukraine’s 63rd, 67th Mechanized brigades were repelled near settlements of Torskoye in the DPR and Chervonaya Dibrova in the LPR by coordinated actions of Battlegroup Center, strikes of army aviation and fire from artillery and heavy flamethrower systems. The enemy lost over 70 personnel, 3 armored vehicles, a Polish-made Krab artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said.

South of the Donetsk People’s Republic

"In the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the battlegroup East delivered fire on two clusters of Ukrainian manpower and equipment near the localities of Ugledar and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Near Urozhainoye in the DPR, a Ukrainian subversive group was stopped. The enemy suffered roughly 175 casualties and lost four vehicles and two howitzers.

Kherson area

Russian forces have eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kherson area, including two sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"In the Kherson area, up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, including two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, two motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were taken out as a result of fire strikes during the past day," the ministry said.

The Russian Armed Forces hit a Ukrainian brigade command posts near Ugledar and Razdolovka in the DPR.

"Strikes were inflicted on command posts of Ukraine’s 72nd Mechanized brigade near the city of Ugledar and 8th Mountain assault brigade near the settlement of Razdolovka in the DPR," the ministry said.

Russian aviation, artillery and rocket forces hit enemy personnel and vehicles in 132 areas.

Twenty-one HIMARS and Uragan rockets fired by Ukrainian troops were intercepted by Russian air defense systems and 33 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian electronic warfare systems.

"Air defense systems intercepted 21 HIMARS and Uragan rockets," the ministry said.

Also, 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were jammed and destroyed by electronic warfare systems near the settlements of Topolevka, Zaliman and Krasnorechenskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Berestovoye, Petrovskoye, Semigorye and Veseloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Kharkovo, Romanovskoye, Mirnoye and Ocheretovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region; and Golaya Pristan and Novaya Mayachka in the Kherson Region.