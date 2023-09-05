Russian Air Force planes have made 8,000 sorties since special operation started — Shoigu

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Air Force planes have made 8,000 sorties and transported almost 376,000 troops since the special operation started, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"Since the start of the special military operation, 8,000 sorties have been made to transport almost 376,000 servicemen, more than 2,700 units of military equipment and 132,000 tons of cargoes," he said in a conference call with senior staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Shoigu also said military transport aircraft engaged in putting out fires and providing support for the Russian military battlegroup in Syria.