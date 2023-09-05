Ukrainian shelling attacks kill 5 victims, leave over 50 wounded in Donetsk over past week

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Five people, including a child, have been killed, while more than 50 more victims have sustained wounds in heavy shelling attacks on Donetsk by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past week, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

"Five people have been killed, [including] one child, 51 people have been wounded, including two children. These are such awful and painful statistics," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Kulemzin noted that, over the past week, Ukrainian troops had shelled Donetsk 323 times. "This is more than one thousand [rounds of] munitions, the fire density is rather high," the mayor concluded.