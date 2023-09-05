Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region 60 times over day

BELGOROD, September 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired about 60 rounds of ammunition at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the enemy fired an artillery shell at the village of Staroselye and two mortar shells at the outskirts. No one was injured. As a result, a power line was damaged. It has been restored," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, on September 4, the Ukrainian forces fired seven artillery shells at Zhuravlevka, four artillery shells at Naumovka, and two artillery shells at Nekhoteyevka.

In the Volokonovsky district, the outskirts of the village of Stariy were shelled eight times. "The enemy dropped two shrapnel munitions from a drone on Plotvyanka. There were no casualties or damage," the governor pointed out.

In the Graivoronsky district, the outskirts of the village of Bezymeno were shelled seven times from mortars. In the Shebekinsky urban district, the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled from mortars ten times. The enemy also fired nine mortar shells at Balki, four mortar shells at Sereda, three mortar shells at Murom, and two mortar shells at Mariyno.