Turkey to inform United Nations on talks between Erdogan, Putin in Sochi — source

ISTANBUL, September 5. /TASS/. Turkey will soon report to the United Nations on the results of talks between the Turkish and Russian presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin respectively, on the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative, Turkey’s diplomatic source told TASS on Tuesday.

"We should be expecting Turkey's contacts with the United Nations in the coming days regarding the package of proposals drafted in collaboration with the international organization on the resumption of the grain corridor," the source said.

"It will surely be contacts organized at the high level, given the nature of the initiatives and the level of discussions [between the leaders of Turkey and Russia]," the source added.

"Russia is right saying that it sees no sense of returning to the deal until its terms are met," the source continued. "Turkey, however, is eager against missing an initiative, which it believes, on the one hand, is aimed to overcome the global food crisis and, on the other hand, is aimed to form preconditions for resolving the Ukrainian conflict."

Putin and Erdogan held talks in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on September 4. The Russian and Turkish leaders discussed the situation regarding the grain deal, bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sphere.

Addressing a news conference after the meeting, the Russian president said that Moscow was ready to get back to the grain deal as soon as the promises made to it are implemented.