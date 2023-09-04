Moscow, Ankara to create gas hub working group — Putin

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will create a working group to implement the gas hub, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Gazprom handed over to Botas a draft roadmap to implement this project [the gas hub in Turkey - TASS]. Establishment of a joint working group and coordination of the legal framework of hub functioning and schemes of trading and transfer of purchased gas are on the agenda," the Russian leader noted.

Moscow supplied more than ten billion cubic meters of natural gas to Ankara from January to August 2023, the Russian President stressed.

"Our countries are also closely interacting in the gas sphere. Last year, Russia supplied 21 bln cubic meters of gas to Turkey over TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, and over ten bln cubic meters in January - August of this year," he added.