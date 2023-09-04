Ukraine violated IAEA nuclear safety policy, Russian envoy to Vienna says

VIENNA, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian drone attacks on the city of Kurchatov, where employees of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant live, violate on the main rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear safety policy, which states that power plant personnel must be able to perform their duties, Russian Permanent Representatives to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"On September 1 and 3, Ukrainian drones attacked Kurchatov - the satellite city of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, where plant employees and their families live. This is a gross violation of the third of the seven pillars of nuclear safety, formulated by IAEA Director General [Rafael Grossi] in March of 2022," he said on his Telegram channel.

The diplomat added that the Ukrainian side also "resumed regular shelling of Energodar - the satellite city of the Zaporozhye NPP - apparently, aiming to intimidate the power plant personnel and their facilities."

Previously, Gross stated that nuclear power plant personnel must be able to fulfill its duties on ensuring safety and physical security and must be able to make decisions without pressure.

On September 1, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt reported that a residential building and an administrative building were damaged by a drone attack. On September 3, the media reported that a non-residential building in Kurchatov caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack.