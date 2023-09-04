Putin says grain deal, Syria among topics of discussion with Erdogan

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Syria, as well as a grain deal, with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Of course, we will not ignore the issues related to the Ukrainian crisis," he said opening talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "I know you intend to bring up the issue of a grain deal, we are open to negotiations on this," Putin told Erdogan.

"Of course, we have done a lot to [settle] the situation in Syria, I know how sensitive this issue is for the Republic of Turkey," Putin said. The Russian president feels he and his Turkish counterpart "have something to talk about in terms of ensuring regional security."

"There are many other bilateral and international issues, which, of course, will be in the center of attention today," Putin believes.