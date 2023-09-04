Over 30 buildings damaged in shelling of borderline Belgorod Region in 24 hours

BELGOROD, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired about 115 rounds of munitions and launched several drone attacks at population centers in the borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In the Valuysky Municipal District, two artillery shells and seven Grad rockets were fired at the village of Urazovo. <...> As a result of the shelling attack, 22 private residences sustained damage of various degrees. Also, 13 utility sheds and two private vehicles were damaged," the governor wrote.

According to Gladkov, on September 3 in the Belgorodsky District, Ukrainian troops fired four artillery shells at the village of Zhuravlyovka and two - at the village of Naumovka. An enemy drone was shot down in the village of Tavrovo. In the Borisovsky District, the village of Tsapovka was shelled with mortars with eight incoming strikes recorded. There were no consequences.

In the Volokonovsky District, the outskirts of the Stary farm were shelled with mortars with eight strikes recorded. In the Grayvoronsky District, Ukrainian troops fired 27 mortar shells at the outskirts of the village of Spodaryushino and five at the village of Dronovka.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, the village of Staroselye was shelled by artillery with two strikes recorded. In the Shebekinsky District, eight mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda, three - at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and six mortar shells were fired at the Maryino farm and the villages of Leninskoye and Krasnoye each. "Also, the Shebekino border checkpoint was shelled from a grenade launcher with 21 shots recorded. There were no casualties or destruction in any of the population centers in the district," the governor noted.