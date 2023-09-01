Government to allocate almost 2 trillion rubles to new regions over next 2.5 years — Putin

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow region/, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian government plans to allocate almost 2 trillion rubles ($20.8 bln) over the next 2.5 years from federal sources alone for the development of new regions of Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin said it during an open lesson, headlined "Talking on What Matters."

"In the next 2.5 years, in my opinion, almost 2 trillion rubles are planned from federal sources alone for the development of these territories - 1.9 trillion rubles, this is decent money," he said, answering a question from Karolina Umanskaya from the Zaporozhye region about further development of new regions of the Russian Federation.

Putin specified that there are several programs for the development of new territories.

"The first stage is to achieve the all-Russian level in social matters: medicine, education. This is restoration, firstly, and development of infrastructure. These are day-to-day issues, but nonetheless very important for people. These are housing and communal services, road infrastructure, the restoration of higher education, the restoration of cultural facilities, industry, agriculture. Agriculture is well represented in your country, but, of course, it requires support and the creation of conditions," the President said.

He stressed that Russia will be engaged in the social and economic development of new territories, despite the difficulties with ensuring security.

"We will do everything simultaneously - we will seek to create the necessary conditions in terms of security, but we will not wait for the end of all activities in this area, but we will develop the areas that I spoke about," Putin added.

According to the President, it is important [to ensure] that people feel like a part of a big country and use all the advantages of this, "not only they could live in a safe environment, but would have the opportunity to develop, achieve results in life and secure the future of their children.".