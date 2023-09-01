Russia’s strikes disrupt Ukrainian army’s strategic electronic interference system

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered five multiple-launch precision strikes over the week, disrupting the Ukrainian army’s strategic electronic interference control system and wiping out naval drone assembly workshops used by the Kiev regime for terrorist attacks, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On August 25 - September 1, the Russian Armed Forces delivered five multiple-launch strikes by airborne and seaborne long-range precision weapons against the enemy’s command posts, radio and radio-technical reconnaissance centers, its port infrastructure sites, depots storing ammunition and Western-made armaments, and also against airfields," the ministry said in a statement.

The strikes "disrupted control of the Ukrainian army’s strategic electronic interference system, destroyed workshops for the assembly of naval drones used by the Kiev regime for terrorist acts, air defense systems, multiple launch rocket systems, armor and also Western-made air-launched weapons," the ministry said.

Russian forces fought tensest battles in Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas over week

Russian forces fought the tensest battles in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas this week, the ministry reported.

"Throughout the week, the most complex and tensest situation was observed in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions. In the Zaporozhye area, Ukrainian troops made 44 unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Russian units. The Ukrainian military is redeploying one of its last strategic reserve units, the 71st jaeger brigade, to ramp up the efforts of breaking through our defenses in that direction," the ministry said.

The forces of Russia’s Zaporozhye battlegroup repulsed all the enemy attacks by their self-sacrificing and competent actions in that area, it said.

"Over the week, more than 960 Ukrainian troops, 24 armored combat vehicles of various modifications, 28 motor vehicles and 45 field artillery guns were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Ukraine’s military purposefully throws troops into suicidal attacks

The Ukrainian military command purposefully throws personnel into suicidal attacks without any cover in its so-called counteroffensive, the ministry said.

"The Ukrainian army has suffered heavy losses in the so-called counteroffensive because Russian troops effectively destroy Ukrainian armor at distant approaches. The Ukrainian military command purposefully throws personnel into suicidal attacks without any cover to overcome our troops’ minefields on foot," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s military fails in attempt to break through Russian defenses in Donetsk area

The Ukrainian military failed in its attempts to break through Russian defenses in the Donetsk area, losing about 2,385 troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, numerous attempts by units of the Ukrainian battlegroup Soledar to break through Russian defenses near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Maloilyinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic ended in a failure. Over the week, Russian forces repulsed 36 attacks, in which the enemy lost as many as 2,385 Ukrainian personnel, 30 tanks and other armored vehicles, 75 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminate 1,025 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over week

Russian forces eliminated roughly 1,025 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, the fiercest battles took place south of the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. All the enemy’s offensive plans were foiled by the skilled and well-coordinated operations of units of the Russian battlegroup in interaction with aircraft and artillery," the ministry said.

Units of the Russian battlegroup East repulsed all the enemy’s attacks by combined firepower and courageous actions, the ministry said.

"The enemy’s losses over the week amounted to 1,025 Ukrainian personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns," it said.

Russian forces destroy 470 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over week

Russian forces improved their tactical position and destroyed roughly 470 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup improved their tactical position after taking enemy strongholds and key heights. The enemy’s losses over the week amounted to 470 Ukrainian personnel, 22 armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy 540 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over week

Russian forces destroyed roughly 540 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center successfully repulsed 14 enemy attacks throughout the week. The enemy’s losses over the week amounted to 540 Ukrainian personnel, 22 armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Ukrainian troops refuse to cross Dnieper to escape Russian gunfire

Most of Ukrainian troops refuse to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson area out of fear of being killed by Russian gunfire as evidenced by captured enemy soldiers, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces focused their efforts on destroying enemy by firepower, delivering counter-battery fire, searching for and eliminating Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups and preventing the attempts by enemy groups to land on local islands, it said.

"The testimony of captured servicemen of the 123rd territorial defense brigade shows that most of the Ukrainian army’s personnel refuse to accomplish the objectives of crossing the Dnieper, fearing their imminent deaths from Russian gunfire. Over the week, the enemy lost as many as 230 Ukrainian personnel, 31 motor vehicles and 19 field artillery guns in that direction," the ministry said.

Russian naval aircraft thwart Ukrainian army’s attempt to land on Crimean coast

Naval aircraft of the Russian Black Sea Fleet thwarted a Ukrainian army attempt to land troops on the Crimean coast, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet has established constant control of the Black Sea waters by all types of reconnaissance. This measure enabled the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aircraft on August 29-30 to thwart an attempt by a Ukrainian special operations force to land on the Crimean coast for committing terrorist attacks," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian naval aircraft destroyed four Ukrainian military boats and up to 50 enemy personnel, it said.

Russian combat aircraft, air defenses down four Ukrainian warplanes, helicopter over week

Russian combat aircraft and air defense forces shot down four Ukrainian warplanes and one helicopter over the week, the ministry reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense capabilities shot down four Ukrainian Air Force combat planes and one enemy helicopter over the week," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 35 US-made HIMARS rockets, 281 Ukrainian drones over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted 35 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, six US-made JDAM smart bombs and 281 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense and electronic warfare capabilities intercepted 35 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, six JDAM guided air bombs and five HARM anti-radar missiles of US manufacture, and also a Neptune anti-ship missile and an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted into a strike weapon," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 281 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including a Tu-141 Strizh UAV over the week. They also intercepted 29 Ukrainian aircraft-type attack drones over Russian territory during this period, it said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 466 Ukrainian warplanes, 247 combat helicopters, 6,293 unmanned aerial vehicles, 434 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,587 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,147 multiple rocket launchers, 6,162 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,602 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.