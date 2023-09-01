Rosatom raises alarm about Kiev targeting nuclear facilities

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation is concerned that nuclear infrastructure continues to be targeted by Ukraine, Alexey Likhachev, the corporation’s CEO said.

"We see that nuclear infrastructure remains among the Ukrainian army’s targets. This is very alarming," he told journalists following an open lesson within the framework of an educational marathon organized by the Russian Znanie (Knowledge) society.

Likhachev stressed that Energodar residents and employees at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are receiving many threats from Ukraine and they are under enormous stress. "But I hope that by interacting with the IAEA, with the leadership of the Zaporozhye Region and the city of Energodar, we will ensure the complete safety of the Zaporozhye NPP's operations," he added.

According to the official, the situation in Energodar where the nuclear facility is located remains tense, with Ukrainian troops shelling civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.